Heat Advisory south of I-20, watching the tropics late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather story this week will be HEAT, as the chance for rain is starting to dry up. We may see rain showers return closer to Father’s Day weekend depending on the track of a tropical system in the Gulf Of Mexico.

We did have a front pass through overnight, and it was responsible for some of the rain late yesterday and early this morning. All rain has come to an end with drier air expected to settle in throughout the day. It is going to be hot this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The front has washed out along the I-20 corridor and humidity will remain very high south of I-20. This is where heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be above 105 degrees this afternoon. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for these areas at noon and continue through 7 p.m. this evening. Try to limit your outdoor activities to the morning hours, drink plenty of water if you have to be outside, and take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned space.

Heat Advisory Monday from noon until 7 p.m.

‘Feels like’ temperatures at 3 p.m.

Although most of the ArkLaTex will dry out today, it’s the areas in the heat advisory that may see a stray shower or thunderstorm develop this afternoon. Any rain that develops will drift south so I don’t expect we will see any rain across the northern ArkLaTex. Severe weather is not expected if any thunderstorms manage to develop. Areas that don’t receive rain are expected to stay partly cloudy throughout the day.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through at least Thursday, so this will keep our high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with very little hope for any rain to cool us down.

The late-week and weekend forecast is highly dependent on the track a potential tropical system in the Gulf Of Mexico takes.

National Hurricane Center 5 day development outlook

The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave now moving into the southern Gulf a 50 percent chance of development through Friday, meaning this could become a named Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm. The forecast models show this system drifting north towards the Louisiana coast this weekend, but then turning northeast quickly. This will put the ArkLaTex on the dry side of the system meaning low threat for rain Saturday and Sunday. If the track shifts west our forecast will change as the chance for rain will go up, so check back for updates!