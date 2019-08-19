Heat Advisory through Tuesday, some relief expected later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will be staring at the heat through Wednesday, before a cold front brings some relief and rainfall late this week and into next weekend. 

Today should be similar to what we experienced over the weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will partly cloudy through much of the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s, with a few areas perhaps reaching 100 degrees. Wind will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour keeping humidity high.  A Heat Advisory is in effect for all counties and parishes as ‘heat index’ or ‘feels like’ temperatures will exceed 105 degrees by early this afternoon. The Heat Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday forecast highs

A few sea-breeze showers and spotty storms will be possible today mainly south of I-20, but a few of the forecast models are showing showers across southern Arkansas. Slight rain chances will likely be the case through Wednesday as a strong ridge of high pressure keeps most of us hot and dry. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


The ridge of high pressure looks to move west Thursday, and this will open us up to a late week cold front that will stall across the region for several days. This will drop our highs below normal for a few days, perhaps into the 80s in some areas. 

