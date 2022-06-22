SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The next 5 days will likely be the hottest stretch of weather we’ve had in several years. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. There is a slight chance of a few cooling showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Heat Advisory Wednesday, June 22nd

Heat Advisory 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Our first Heat Advisory of the week will be issued later today. Temperatures will be near 80 at sunrise, reaching 90 degrees by 10 a.m. The combination of highs near 100 degrees and high humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees for much of the day. Limit your time outside during the afternoon and early evening. If you have to work outdoors, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, take frequent breaks for water and cool down in the shade or air-conditioning. Heat-related illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion can occur rapidly when temperatures are this hot.

A slight chance of rain to cool us off this afternoon: Our saving grace today will be the potential for a quick shower or thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon. We may begin to see isolated showers develop by noon south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana, with these spotty showers moving north into the I-20 corridor by the mid to late afternoon. The chance for rain will be lower across the northern ArkLaTex as the coverage of the rain will be very low near the I-30 corridor.

Futurecast updated every hour

Very little change to the weather through Sunday, relief early next week: The area of high pressure bringing the very hot weather is expected to maintain its strength and position over the ArkLaTex through Sunday. A ‘cool front’ will move into the ArkLaTex late Sunday into Monday. This front will bring a few scattered storms Monday, and drop our temperatures to normal levels for late June, in the low to mid-90s early next week. Dry air behind the front will drop our humidity Monday and Tuesday, and while it will remain quite warm, it will feel noticeably better with morning temperatures returning to the 60s in some areas.