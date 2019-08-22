Heat Advisory trimmed Thursday, scattered storms returning this afternoon through Saturday

Our chance for rain will gradually increase in the upcoming days, while we shave a few more degrees off the afternoon highs. There is a Heat Advisory today, but it has been trimmed to only include areas along I-20 in east Texas and Louisiana.

Thursday Heat Advisory noon – 4 p.m.

Expect lots of sun this morning, and then partly cloudy skies this afternoon. We are expecting the sea-breeze will bring a few p.m. showers and thunderstorms through east Texas and Louisiana, and the northern ArkLaTex may see some scattered storms later today as well just ahead of advancing frontal boundary. Unfortunately, the coverage won’t be widespread enough to bring a cool down to all areas. See the latest loop of futurecast below:



Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs this afternoon will be the lowest we’ve seen this week, with most areas topping out in the mid-90s as we drop closer to seasonal averages.

We may see some areas in the low 90s or even the 80s Friday afternoon and then again Saturday as we’ll have a slight increase in thunderstorms with the front moving into the region. Outdoor plans should be fine this weekend, but you may have to plan between a few passing raindrops at times.

Most areas will receive less than an inch of rain between now and early next week.

Estimated rainfall accumulations through next Wednesday

