Heat Advisory Tuesday, Gulf system could impact ArkLaTex this weekend

High pressure is going to squeeze us dry today, and then heat us up to the point some areas may reach the upper 90s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all counties and parishes through 7 p.m. ‘Feels

Heat Advisory Through 7 p.m.

This morning we are in the mid and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Rain is well north of us this morning, and we will likely see some patchy fog through sunrise along and north of I-30. The sun will blast through today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected today. Highs will be in the mid 90s in most areas, with a few locations across the Toledo Bend region reaching the upper 90s. 

Tuesday forecast highs

The chance for any cooling rain showers is looking slim. We may see an isolated shower/storm or two later today, but rain will be scarce. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


We may see rain chances increase somewhat Wednesday before scattered storms appear more likely Thursday as a front moves across the region. 

Our attention in the late Thursday through Saturday time-frame will be the likely development of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. 

The National Hurricane Center gives this an 80% chance of formation in the upcoming days. 

National Hurricane Center 5 day outlook

Forecast models have come in further east this morning with potential paths. Yesterday several showed landfall along the Texas coast, as of this morning more of them push it into the Louisiana coast this weekend.

Intensity forecasts show it may be at Tropical Storm strength. Please note there is a high degree of uncertainty with this forecast and its impacts on the ArkLaTex as of this time. As of now, we continue to keep higher end rain chances in the forecast Saturday through Monday.

Potential 7-day rainfall accumulations (GFS model)

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 77°

Wednesday

94° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 77°

Thursday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Friday

93° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 75°

Saturday

92° / 76°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 76°

Sunday

87° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 74°

Monday

87° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 75°

