Heat Advisory Tuesday, some relief later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our latest heatwave is reaching its peak today and tomorrow, but it is looking promising a little more rain, wind, and cloud cover will lower our temperatures enough that the heat advisories should go away late in the week.

No change to the Heat Advisory today as it includes all ArkLaTex counties and parishes until 7 p.m. The combination of temperatures in the upper 90s and high humidity will bring ‘feels like’ or heat index temperatures above 105 degrees between the late morning and early evening. Limit your time outside during these hours. We will be in the 70s and low 80s early in the morning providing some early day temperature relief that won’t last too long.

Heat Advisory Tuesday

Heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures this afternoon

Comparing today to yesterday, there won’t be much change. We will be mostly sunny through the morning before the afternoon brings partly cloudy skies as the high humidity results in scattered clouds. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 miles per hour, making the air feel very heavy and stagnant. It’s interesting to note that futurecast and several other forecast models are showing the potential for a few isolated rain showers mainly south of I-20 in Louisiana. I’ve left our forecast dry, but these spotty showers can’t be ruled out in the upcoming days.

I don’t imagine we will see many changes tomorrow as well, so it’s a good bet we will see another heat advisory, and hopefully, this will be the final one of the week. The area of high pressure that is sitting over us and bringing this heatwave will move north late this week and that will open the door for the sea breeze to return each afternoon. This increase in the wind should help to stir up some scattered showers and storms as well as cloud cover which should start dropping our temperatures by Friday. It won’t be a significant temperature drop, but it should be enough to clear the heat advisories and drop our temperatures to near average (92 – 94 degrees) Friday through Sunday.

NHC 5 day tropical outlook

One thing of note today, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a developing wave that is expected to near the Gulf Of Mexico this weekend. Some of the forecast models are showing a turn north towards the Texas coast early next week. It’s far enough away to not worry about it yet, but we will keep you updated if this trend continues.