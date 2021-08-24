Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat Advisory Tuesday, some relief later this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our latest heatwave is reaching its peak today and tomorrow, but it is looking promising a little more rain, wind, and cloud cover will lower our temperatures enough that the heat advisories should go away late in the week.

No change to the Heat Advisory today as it includes all ArkLaTex counties and parishes until 7 p.m. The combination of temperatures in the upper 90s and high humidity will bring ‘feels like’ or heat index temperatures above 105 degrees between the late morning and early evening. Limit your time outside during these hours. We will be in the 70s and low 80s early in the morning providing some early day temperature relief that won’t last too long.

Heat Advisory Tuesday
Heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures this afternoon

Comparing today to yesterday, there won’t be much change. We will be mostly sunny through the morning before the afternoon brings partly cloudy skies as the high humidity results in scattered clouds. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 miles per hour, making the air feel very heavy and stagnant. It’s interesting to note that futurecast and several other forecast models are showing the potential for a few isolated rain showers mainly south of I-20 in Louisiana. I’ve left our forecast dry, but these spotty showers can’t be ruled out in the upcoming days.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

I don’t imagine we will see many changes tomorrow as well, so it’s a good bet we will see another heat advisory, and hopefully, this will be the final one of the week. The area of high pressure that is sitting over us and bringing this heatwave will move north late this week and that will open the door for the sea breeze to return each afternoon. This increase in the wind should help to stir up some scattered showers and storms as well as cloud cover which should start dropping our temperatures by Friday. It won’t be a significant temperature drop, but it should be enough to clear the heat advisories and drop our temperatures to near average (92 – 94 degrees) Friday through Sunday.

NHC 5 day tropical outlook

One thing of note today, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a developing wave that is expected to near the Gulf Of Mexico this weekend. Some of the forecast models are showing a turn north towards the Texas coast early next week. It’s far enough away to not worry about it yet, but we will keep you updated if this trend continues.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss