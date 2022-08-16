SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Heat Advisory will be in effect today, but we have encouraging weather news with today’s update. Rain and thunderstorms arriving tomorrow will bring some ‘cooler for summer’ weather later this week, and it’s looking like rain may hold highs well below average for much of next week.

Hot and mostly dry Tuesday: You won’t see or feel much change in the weather compared to yesterday. Sunrise temperatures will be near 80 degrees with highs warming into the upper 90s and low 100s. High humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees for much of the afternoon, so the all too familiar heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Limit your time outside during these hours if at all possible to avoid heat-related illness, stay hydrated, and find a cool place for livestock and pets as well.

Afternoon heat index (left) and heat advisory (right)

Most of us will have to wait another day for rainfall to return as we’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. A brief shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in Arkansas, or anywhere along I-30 later this afternoon. Any rain would likely arrive too late for any heat relief today.

Futurecast updated every hour

A cold front will begin to chip away at the heat tomorrow: A much-needed cold front will be arriving in the ArkLaTex tomorrow morning. This front will bring some heat relief to the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday as the rain should arrive early enough to cool temperatures a few degrees along the I-30 corridor. The storms will be arriving late in the day for most areas of Texas and Louisiana where highs may come close to 100 degrees again.

We will all feel temperature and humidity relief Thursday as scattered early-day storms will hold highs in the 80s. It won’t be a washout scenario either day, but the scattered storms may impact afternoon plans Wednesday and morning plans Thursday. Rainfall accumulations will average .25 to .5 inches, with some areas picking up isolated amounts of 1 to 2 inches. No flash flooding is expected.

Potential rainfall through early Friday

Small warming trend this weekend with more rain to cool temperatures next week: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy days with only a 20 percent chance of a spotty shower or storm either day. With more sunshine, highs will return to the low and mid-90s.

Next week is looking like a week that might finally put the nail in the coffin on the 100-degree heat. Scattered storms are expected on and off throughout the week which may keep our highs in the 80s and low 90s for much of the week.