Heat Advisory Tuesday, with a higher chance of afternoon thunderstorms

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sweltering summer heat and humidity will be felt again today, but we have a higher chance for rain this afternoon, likely our best shot of rainfall this week in most areas.

We will begin the day hot and dry, likely partly cloudy with early morning temperatures near 80 degrees. Early day sunshine will boost our temperatures into the 90s by noon, with highs forecast to reach the mid-90s. High humidity will give us heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees, which is why we have another Heat Advisory in effect for all locations from noon until 7 p.m. Limit your time outside during these hours to prevent heat-related illness.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

The high humidity will set the stage for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We have been watching some weakening thunderstorms east of the ArkLaTex this morning. Some of the cool air outflow from these storms will act as the trigger for scattered thunderstorms to develop late this morning and into the afternoon as it interacts with our warm and humid air. This may be the highest chance for rain we see until early next week. No severe weather is expected, but thunderstorms will be capable of frequent lightning and gusty winds. Accumulations will be less than a quarter inch.

A similar weather setup is expected tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s, with a somewhat lower chance for scattered thunderstorms. High pressure will build over the ArkLaTex late this week and into the weekend. This will dry the atmosphere in most areas and crank up the temperatures a few more degrees. We may approach or reach 100 degrees Friday through Sunday.

Hoping to see the end of this heatwave soon? There is good news, forecast models are in decent agreement that a ‘cool front’ will move into the region early next week. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a north breeze pushing the high humidity away for a few days. Let’s hope this scenario comes true.

