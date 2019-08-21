Heat Advisory Wednesday, chance for rain increases late this week into weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday will bring another Heat Advisory to the ArkLaTex, with a front on the way tomorrow we may begin to see the extreme heat let up a touch as we head into the end of the week and the weekend.

A carbon copy of the past few mornings as we are in the mid to upper 70s again under mostly clear skies. Highs will be in the upper 90s today with high humidity bringing heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees.

Heat Advisory in effect through Wednesday evening

We did see a decent push of rain/storms yesterday, with scattered storms across much of Louisiana and east Texas. The sea breeze thunderstorms are expected again today, with rain chances generally highest in the same areas. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook



A cold front will begin to move into the region tomorrow bringing an uptick in rain chances across the northern ArkLaTex. The slow-moving front should lower temperatures in most areas, enough that we may see an end to the heat advisories as highs may east into the low/mid-90s in some areas.

We will pull in some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico this weekend contributing to scattered storms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Despite the increase in rain, most areas will receive less than 1-inch accumulations over the next 7 days.