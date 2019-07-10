Heat Advisory Wednesday, named tropical system in Gulf could form later today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lot we are watching in the weather pattern including another Heat Advisory for your Wednesday, and the potential tropical system late this week into the weekend.

Heat Advisory through 7 p.m. Wednesday

The quickest way to describe the weather pattern today is to stay it will be a lot like yesterday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning and are headed to the mid 90s this afternoon. With high humidity, the Heat Advisory continues today with ‘feels like’ or heat index temperatures expected to exceed 105 degrees this afternoon. Limit your exposure to the sun, hydrate, and take frequent breaks if working outside.

Rain chances remain low today, but they will be slightly higher than yesterday. Expect about 20 percent coverage of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. We could see this activity pop-up just about anywhere. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Now on to the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight a high chance for development in the next 48 hours. This will likely become Tropical Depression Barry soon.

Hurricane reconnaissance aircraft will sample the atmosphere in and around the storm today, and that will likely give forecast models a better handle on where this will go.

Forecast model tracks.

The foreacst models continue to trend towards a landfall east of the ArkLaTex which puts us on the dry side of the storm. Due to the large spread in forecast model probabilities, this remains a highly uncertain situation. If a westward trek becomes more evident, and landfall were to be in Texas or southwest Louisiana, this would put us on the business end, or wet side of the storm and could bring rainfall accumulations exceeding 4 to 6 inches. Please check back for updates as the track of this storm will become more evident in the next 24 to 48 hours. As of now we’re going with scattered rain chances this weekend and into early next week. The highest impacts from this storm in the ArkLaTex would be Saturday through Monday.

