SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday may turn into our hottest day of the week as highs will be near 100 degrees. While we may see a few late-day thunderstorms today, scattered to widespread storms returning Thursday and Friday should bring some heat relief soon.

Heat Advisory returns today: What has been a summer filled with heat advisories will add another to the long list today. High temperatures in the upper 90s to 100 degrees, and high humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures above 105 degrees. The advisory will be from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., so you should avoid strenuous outdoor activity during these hours. If you know you will have to work outside today, get a head start on hydration, and take frequent breaks for cold water and to cool off in the shade.

Wednesday afternoon high temperatures (left) and heat index (right)

Most areas dry today before rain returns tomorrow: The majority of rain that develops along the coast will pass east of the ArkLaTex this afternoon. A few showers and storms may manage to get going this afternoon, but it appears this activity will be confined to northwest Louisiana. If you miss the rain today it will likely be partly cloudy overhead throughout the morning and afternoon. You will feel a breeze today as well, a sustained south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour is expected, with an occasional gust up to 20 miles per hour.

Futurecast updated every hour

Scattered thunderstorms return Thursday and Friday: We won’t have to wait long for rain and cooler temperatures. The combination of a front north of the ArkLaTex, and an active sea breeze will bring scattered to widespread storms Thursday afternoon, and again Friday afternoon. The rain and clouds should drop highs a few degrees Thursday, with some areas falling into the 80s and low 90s Friday.

After a warm and mostly dry weekend, it looks like rain may bring a few days of cooler temperatures by the middle of next week as well.