Heat Advisory will continue but rain chances will increase over the next few days

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another day of Heat Advisories issued in the ArkLaTex. Daytime highs will continue to stay very hot into the upper 90s. Heat index values will continue to run high into the triple digits. Today, we will see some signs of changes in our weather pattern. The upper high over the mid-South will weaken. As a result, the summer sea breeze will push some thunderstorms northward. Yesterday, the ArkLaTex did see a few scattered storms in Natchitoches.

Highs for Thursday
Small rain chances will be possible for Thursday and Friday. This weekend, a cold front will slowly move southward to enhance afternoon rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. The winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast. You may notice a small break from the high humidity levels. The high rain chances will stick around for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will dip down into the lower 90s and lows into the lower 70s.

Rainfall totals through Sunday

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Fred continues to churn in the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean. Yesterday, Hispaniola disrupted Fred with its mountainous terrain. Now Fred returns to open water and it is expected to strengthen again. In the short term, it will deal with some wind shear near Cuba. This weekend, Fred will have a chance to become stronger as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is Fred will stay well to the east of the region. If you are doing any traveling to the Southeast, you will want to keep an eye on Fred as it moves closer to the United States.

The next seven days

