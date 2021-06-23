Heat and humidity return with rain possibly returning late this weekend

The increase in heat and humidity will continue to increase for the next few days with little chance of rain. Rain chances will increase starting Sunday and could stick around through next week.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s and low 70s and have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The warming trend will continue Thursday with lows Thursday morning only falling into the middle 70s. Daytime highs will be above normal in the middle 90s. You will also notice much more humid conditions.

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky for most of the night tonight. Look for the low clouds to once again increase over the area late tonight. Thursday will likely begin with a mostly cloudy sky. It will end with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The low clouds will gradually return late Thursday night. Those clouds will likely give way to some sunshine Friday afternoon. While rain cannot totally be ruled out over the next few days. Chances are slim at 10% or less.

Upper-level highs pressure now to our west will settle over our area causing the increase in heat and continuation of the dry weather. Fortunately, another upper-level trough will develop over the Midwest by the end of the weekend. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms back to our area by the end of the weekend.

It appears that this weak disturbance will stick around through most of next week keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Models indicate that we could see a decent amount of rain with totals of one to two inches during the next ten days. The threat of rain could actually continue through next weekend before finally ending. Despite the continuous threat of rain, severe weather probably won’t become much of a concern.

–Todd Warren