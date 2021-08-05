Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat and humidity rise as we move into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The good news today is this will be our 4th day this week with below-average temperatures and humidity, but the heat will build in the upcoming days setting up another stretch with highs near 100 degrees Sunday through at least the middle of next week.

If you can get outside before 9 a.m. today you will enjoy the coolest temperatures of the week. Most areas will be in the upper 60s at sunrise under partly cloudy skies. Today should feel exactly like yesterday with highs in the low 90s and a light northeast breeze keeping the humidity low for at least another 24 hours.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

If you live along and north of the I-30 corridor in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas there is a chance you could see a few raindrops today. We have an upper-level disturbance rolling across Oklahoma that will provide the ingredients for a few isolated or spotty rain showers to develop across the northern ArkLaTex at some point this afternoon into tonight. We are talking about accumulations that will be trace amounts to less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, the rest of us will have another day of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

We will start to feel a few weather changes tomorrow. A south breeze will develop and that will start to bring a humid Gulf airmass into the ArkLaTex. Most areas will remain partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s, with only a very slight chance of rainfall.

We will really feel the humidity get going Saturday and Sunday, so the best outdoor plans will be those in the early morning to avoid the afternoon heat. Highs will be in the upper 90s by Sunday, and we will likely have highs in the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday as well.

There is some hope that a chance of rain will develop midweek, and especially late next week. This should help drop our temperatures a few degrees keeping this next heatwave on the short side.

