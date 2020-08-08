Heat and humidity to continue; rain chances to return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The lower humidity from earlier in the week is long gone. Temperatures are in the lower and middle 90s. The feels like temperature are in the triple digits for many of us. Radar is pretty quiet. However, a very few isolated showers have developed in Southern Natchitoches Parish. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the lower and middle 70s.

For the next few days, the weather forecast will remain unchanged. The upper-level ridge will remain nearby for the ArkLaTex. Some isolated showers could be possible. However, the likelihood of rain showers is low. The upper ridge will slide to the west. As a result, we could see a few disturbances head near us to produce scattered storms. Overall, the temperatures will remain near normal.

In the tropics, the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. The outlook for the next five days is quiet. However, we are now in the peak of the hurricane season. The season ends in November.

