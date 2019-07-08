Heat and humidity to continue. Tropical Storm Barry could form in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances to stay low for the next few days with lots of heat and humidity. A tropical depression will likely form later this week over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Could move close to the ArkLaTex this weekend.

Monday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to mid-70s and warmed into the low to mid-90s. Combine that heat with very humid conditions, and heat index values climbed over 105 at several locations. Don’t expect much relieve until possibly the end of the workweek. We will continue to see very low rain chances through Wednesday. Daytime highs over most of the ArkLaTex will climb into the mid-90s. Heat index values will likely surpass 105. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you are going to be exposed to the heat for an extended period of time.

We might see some relief from the heat late this week and this weekend. That relief will come at a cost. The National Hurricane Center indicates that we will likely see a tropical depression and possibly Tropical Storm Barry form in the coming days over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Longer range models are in pretty good agreement that this system will likely make landfall somewhere along the Texas coast late this week. The big question for us will be where the system goes after landfall.

Some models bring it through East Texas and bring lots of rain to our area during the weekend and early next week. Others, take it into Central Texas and limit its impact on our weekend weather. Obviously, there is a great deal of uncertainty with this system since it hasn’t even developed yet. We will need to watch it closely as soils in the ArkLaTex are somewhat saturated and flooding could become a concern if the system were to move through East Texas. Stay Tuned!

Average High/Low for today’s date: 93/73.

–Todd Warren

