Heat and humidity to increase for the ArkLaTex; slight rain chances return too

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another hot afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints are beginning to rise in some parts of the area too. As we move into next week, we will begin to see a heat index penalty. Feel like temperatures will rise into the triple digits.

Rain showers are developing to the east of the ArkLaTex. Later this afternoon and evening, we could see a few showers drift into the southern parts of the region. Models continue to show the possibility of a few more showers developing on Monday. We will see what happens.

The overall theme for the week will be heat and eventually humidity. Highs will remain in the middle and upper 90s. By the weekend, the upper ridge of high pressure will break down. As a result, rain chances will return by Sunday. Lows will remain warm into the lower and middle 70s.

