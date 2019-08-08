Heat and humidity to intensify and could reach dangerous levels this weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A Heat Advisory continues for most of the ArkLaTex. Four days of triple-digit heat will be possible in the week ahead. Rain chances expected to increase by the middle of next week.

Thursday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 70s over most of the area. Daytime highs soared into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the 105 to 110 degree range. Expect much of the same to close the work week Friday. Some models do indicate that a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible over the northern half of the area where rain chances will only be 20%. The rest of our region will likely stay dry. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high pressure now spinning over Central Texas will continue to move our way and settle over the eastern half of our area by Monday. This will continue our rather dry weather pattern and intensify the heat even more. Look for daytime highs to climb into the triple digits perhaps as soon as Saturday. We could see triple-digits over parts of the area through Tuesday. It is also possible that during this period that temperatures may not drop below 80 degrees.

This ridge is forecast to weaken a little and retreat to the west by next Wednesday. This will allow the chance for the scattered shower or thunderstorm to return to our forecast. It will also allow temperatures to ease to more normal levels in the mid to upper 90s.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be extra mindful of the heat. With temperatures in the triple-digits and high humidity. I do expect heat index values to exceed 110 degrees in spots. Be sure to stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting and pay attention to signs that your body gives you that you are overheating.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 95/73.

— Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

97° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 97° 78°

Friday

99° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 99° 80°

Saturday

99° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 99° 79°

Sunday

100° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 80°

Monday

101° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 101° 81°

Tuesday

101° / 81°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 81°

Wednesday

97° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
97°

97°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

97°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
97°

96°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

93°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

96°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss