Heat and humidity to intensify and could reach dangerous levels this weekend

A Heat Advisory continues for most of the ArkLaTex. Four days of triple-digit heat will be possible in the week ahead. Rain chances expected to increase by the middle of next week.

Thursday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 70s over most of the area. Daytime highs soared into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the 105 to 110 degree range. Expect much of the same to close the work week Friday. Some models do indicate that a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible over the northern half of the area where rain chances will only be 20%. The rest of our region will likely stay dry. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high pressure now spinning over Central Texas will continue to move our way and settle over the eastern half of our area by Monday. This will continue our rather dry weather pattern and intensify the heat even more. Look for daytime highs to climb into the triple digits perhaps as soon as Saturday. We could see triple-digits over parts of the area through Tuesday. It is also possible that during this period that temperatures may not drop below 80 degrees.

This ridge is forecast to weaken a little and retreat to the west by next Wednesday. This will allow the chance for the scattered shower or thunderstorm to return to our forecast. It will also allow temperatures to ease to more normal levels in the mid to upper 90s.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be extra mindful of the heat. With temperatures in the triple-digits and high humidity. I do expect heat index values to exceed 110 degrees in spots. Be sure to stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting and pay attention to signs that your body gives you that you are overheating.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 95/73.

— Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.