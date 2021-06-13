Heat and humidity will continue with limited rain chances and watching the Gulf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat is on all throughout the ArkLaTex. As of this weather article, many locations are seeing temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values between 103-109. On the radar, the scattered showers are to the east of the ArkLaTex. Although, it is possible this evening we could see a few showers and storms clip the eastern part of the region.

4 PM Feels Like Temperatures

Monday, we will experience more heat and less rain coverage. A big area of high pressure is over the Southwest protecting us from seeing much rain. The large heat bubble will keep daytime highs in the middle and upper 90s daily. A break in the heat could come near the end of the week.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, Invest 92-L has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical storm or depression in five days. Models continue to pull this low-pressure area to the north into the northern Gulf of Mexico. It still remains unclear the final landing spot for this storm. For timing, it looks like we could see some US impacts for the Father’s Day weekend. We do know one thing. It will produce some very heavy rain over some areas that just don’t need any more rain.

The next seven days