Heat and scattered storms this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, hope everyone had a relaxing and rewarding 4th of July weekend! We enjoyed great Summer weather this weekend, but we should start out this week a little warmer with an increasing chance for rain in the upcoming days.

Did you enjoy the early mornings this weekend? Get out there and take advantage of another great morning, it may be the last time we see temperatures this low during the week. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 60s or low 70s. We may see a few morning clouds, but eventually, it will turn mostly sunny which will warm us up quickly. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s this afternoon, a few degrees higher than the weekend. Humidity should remain relatively low for early July, but we will fee it start to come back overnight and tomorrow.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

If you are enjoying a long weekend, and you have plans to head out to the rivers and lakes today, take the sunscreen and you can probably leave the umbrella at home. We should sit under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with only a very slight chance of rain moving in south of I-20. Any showers that manage to get going will be spotty and bring only light accumulations.

We should begin to feel more humidity build in overnight and into the day Tuesday. This will result in a few more clouds early in the day tomorrow. A stalled frontal boundary along the coast will start to move back north this week and as it settles into the ArkLaTex we will get a stronger sea breeze effect going. This will start to bring an increasing chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. It won’t be a lot of rain, but the rain and clouds should prevent it from getting any hotter as highs will be in the low to mid-90s for much of the week.

7-day rainfall accumulations today through Sunday are expected to average less than 1 inch in most areas, with isolated spots receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Forecast rainfall accumulations today through Sunday

Looking at the weather across the country, Tropical Storm Elsa will make a slow pass over Florida today through Wednesday. We are not expecting any impacts in the ArkLaTex.

As we draw closer to the weekend we have a cold front in the long-range forecast that may be close enough to us to see higher a chance for rain developing late in the weekend into early next week.