Heat builds Thursday, scattered storms return late in the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are going to turn the heat dial up another setting today, so the comfortable hours of the day will be early this morning. The heat will continue to settle in through Saturday, but a cold front will bring some relief and rain by late this weekend. It’s looking like rain will be around much of next week as well.

It’s a little warmer in all areas this morning compared to the past few days. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds won’t hold on long, we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon which will drive our temperatures into the mid-90s. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees. This is close to needing a Heat Advisory, but we don’t have one issued, yet.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

I have included a very slight chance of rain mainly south of I-20 in the counties and parishes near Toledo Bend Reservoir. The sea-breeze effect along the coast may help to push a few rain showers into these areas south of I-20. Any rain will be very isolated in nature and move through quickly.

We may have found some heat relief in the form of a cold front on the way late this weekend, but it will come at the expense of several days of rain. In fact, we could see scattered storms each day Sunday through next Friday.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend it appears we will be able to squeeze in most of those Saturday with only isolated showers in the forecast, but with the front moving in Sunday, there will be an increase in the coverage of rainfall. I can’t guarantee any outdoor activities will stay dry Sunday so keep up with the forecast if you are planning any outdoor activities.

The weather pattern across the country will keep this cold front stuck over the ArkLaTex like a traffic jam next week. The front will serve as the trigger for daily showers and thunderstorms each day next week. Thankfully this doesn’t appear to be a ‘washout’ scenario. These daily storms will typically form in the afternoon/evening each day leaving clouds overnight and into the next morning before the sun warms us up again the next day and helps trigger the next round of rain and storms.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Friday, July 2nd

Given the rain will be spread out throughout the week we don’t anticipate any flood concerns as of right now, but we are a ways out from next week. As of this morning, the global forecast models are in fair agreement that we will see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with the heaviest rain closest to the stalled front in the northern ArkLaTex.