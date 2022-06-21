SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is the first day of Summer and the heat will build today as this may be our final day in the 90s before we start running up the 100-degree days through the weekend. It is looking likely a front will roll in late the weekend to bring a drop in temperatures and humidity early next week.

Hot with a very slight chance of a p.m. shower today: A warm front will pass through the ArkLaTex today turning out wind to the south which will push humid Gulf air back into the region. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday, in the mid to upper 90s, but the returning muggy air will make it feel warmer. Our afternoon heat index will be just above 100 degrees. No Heat Advisory today, but be sure to limit your time outside between noon and sunset, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning if you have to be outside.

Forecast high temperatures (left) and afternoon heat index (right)

The strengthening area of high pressure responsible for the recent heatwave continues to push down on our atmosphere which tends to limit any chance for rain to develop. Today’s warm front may bring enough uplift in the atmosphere to bring a stray or spotty shower late this afternoon into the evening. The forecast models are showing isolated rain showers and storms developing over Texas and Louisiana this afternoon. Any rain will be short-lived, but hopefully, if you find yourself in one of these rain showers it will bring a brief break from the heat.

Futurecast updated every hour

Heat cranks up midweek through this weekend: Temperatures will make a run at 100 degrees tomorrow and Wednesday, and we’ll likely continue to settle between 100 and 102 degrees each day through the weekend. Humidity will slowly rise as well, so our heat index may exceed 105 degrees soon bringing more heat advisories to the ArkLaTex. There will only be a very slight chance for rain again Wednesday, with dry weather expected in most areas through Saturday.

Cold front to arrive late this weekend into early next week: It’s looking highly possible that a cold front will brush the region late Sunday into Monday. The chance for rain won’t be too impressive, but the front should drop our highs into the low and mid-90s (average for late June) and push the humidity out for a few days. We should have a few days of normal weather to look forward to early next week.