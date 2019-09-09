Heat continues as rain will be possible but remains unlikely

The mainly hot and dry weather pattern will likely continue for most of the week ahead. Temperatures will be above normal but not as hot as last week. The burn ban list continues to grow.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Monday was another partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex. After tieing the record high in Shreveport Sunday daytime highs Monday were not as hot and climbed into the upper 90s. Look for that moderation in temperatures to continue as highs will settle into the middle 90s in the week ahead. Overnight lows will likely remain in the low to middle 70s. While rain is looking very unlikely, it cannot totally be ruled out Tuesday. We will see a very slight chance for a random afternoon thunderstorm mainly over the southern quarter of the area.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The rest of the week will remain rather hot and pretty much dry. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will stay above normal in the low to mid-70s. Both of these are above the normals of middle to upper 60s for lows and near 90 for daytime highs. Models do hint that we might see the chance for the random storm to begin next week.

Drought conditions continue to intensify with part of the ArkLaTex receiving less than a fifth of its normal rainfall during the past 30 days. Consequently, the number of areas under outdoor burning bans continues to grow. See the latest Burn Ban Map for your state here.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 90/68.

–Todd Warren

