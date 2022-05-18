SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm, humid and breezy weather will continue through Friday, but a cold front will bring major heat relief this weekend into early next week.

We won’t see too many changes to the weather pattern today. Temperatures will be identical to yesterday, going from near 70 degrees at sunrise to highs near 90 this afternoon. The biggest change will be the wind. A south wind will frequently gust 20 to 25 miles per hour throughout the day, continuing the surge of muggy Gulf air into the region.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A cold front will bring scattered storms this weekend: Our next cold front remains on track to move into the ArkLaTex late Friday into Saturday. A bit of good news for you, the Storm Prediction Center had been highlighting a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ for severe storms across the northern ArkLaTex with anything that developed late Friday into early Saturday morning. The outlook has dropped to a level 1 ‘Marginal Risk’. It’s looking like we won’t see many storms during this time period, but if we do, 1 or 2 could bring high wind or hail.

Severe weather risk late Friday into early Saturday

The cold front will make more progress into the ArkLaTex Saturday, bringing scattered storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We won’t see much in the way of severe weather or heavy rain, but this may put a damper on outdoor plans late in the day Saturday. A few rain showers may linger into the morning on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures arrive Sunday: I don’t think many of us will mind the rain this weekend, the trade-off will be giving the 90-degree heat of the past 2 weeks a ticket out of town. Lows will cool into the 50s and 60s Saturday night, with highs in the 70s Sunday. You’ll also feel dry air take over as the humidity gets pushed out of the region. It will feel refreshing Sunday.

Monday will be a transition day with highs returning to the low and mid-80s ahead of our next storm system. There will be an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday.