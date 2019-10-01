Heat continues for a few more days.. cooler air appears to finally be on the way early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We turn the calendar to October today, but the hot and dry weather typical of July rolls on. The good news is, we appear to finally have found a FALL cold front that will bring cooler temperatures in the 7-day forecast.

More of the same today, as we’ll go from the low 70s this morning to high temperatures in the mid-90s this afternoon. A few areas may make a run at the upper 90s, with heat index values near or just over 100 degrees.

The heat is courtesy a strong ridge of high pressure that will begin to shift east in the upcoming days. Sitting close to the center of the high the weather pattern will be dry today and tomorrow. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As the high exits it will allow a cold front to move into the region Thursday into Friday. This front will be a mild one, only dropping temperatures a few degrees and bringing lightly scattered rain. It may drop highs into the 80s Friday and Saturday.

A second cold front will set up late Saturday across the northern ArkLaTex. It will hold there through the weekend bringing scattered rain chances mainly north of I-20. This front will finally get pushed through the region early next week. This will likely drop our highs to a comfortable level for the first time since the late Spring/early Summer.

