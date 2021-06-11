Heat continues Friday and Saturday, slight chance of rain returns Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It looks like the chance of rain has come to an end in all areas, and with partly cloudy skies leading to plenty of sun today, the heat will continue to build as highs will be in the 90s in all areas.

You will feel the humidity again this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s before 9 a.m., with a light south breeze. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies early in the day, followed by more sun once we get into the late morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s with heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures in the upper 90s and possibly 100 degrees due to the high humidity.

Future clouds and radar wants to pop up a few rain showers across the eastern fringes of the ArkLaTex near Louisiana and Arkansas, but these will quickly move east if this occurs. You should be safe to leave the umbrella at home, but drink plenty of water and take sunscreen if you’re spending any time outside today.

There will be a complex of thunderstorms that develops this afternoon hundreds of miles north of the ArkLaTex. These showers and thunderstorms will move in our direction overnight and there is a very slight chance they may hold together long enough to bring a few showers or isolated storms along and north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

For the weekend, the heat and humidity will be with us Saturday with highs in the low to mid-90s. There will be a very slight chance of a stray rain shower or two, but most areas should stay dry for another day.

The weak cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Sunday, and it may help to trigger a few scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. I can’t guarantee your outdoor plans won’t be impacted by rain Sunday, but accumulations should remain light. This front won’t bring much relief as temperatures may only drop a degree or two keeping us in the low 90s as we head into next week.

Most of next week is looking hot and dry, but the long-range forecast models are detecting some possible tropical development in the Gulf Of Mexico next week. Nothing to be concerned about in the short term, but this may be something we start talking about next week.