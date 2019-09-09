Heat continues Monday with a very slight chance of returning rainfall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The September heatwave will continue today, but we will some marginal improvement as nobody will see highs of 100 degrees, and there is no heat advisory.

Temperatures are min the low and mid 70s this morning with a few areas north of I-30 having fallen into the 60s. We will see lots of sun this morning and partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index vales in the 100-104 degree range.

You can see on the radar this morning a decent onshore push along the Louisiana coast, and the hope is we can get a few needed cooling rain showers thanks to this push from the sea-breeze. The area of high pressure that broke the triple-digit heat is centered to our east, and the clockwise flow of air around that high is responsible for the returning south breeze.

1-hour regional radar loop

Futurecast shows very isolated/spotty activity during the afternoon and evening. Most areas will unfortunately stay dry, and we may see this pattern repeat itself for much of the week. HIghs will continue to run in the mid 90s through the weekend.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

97° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 97° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 74°

Thursday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Friday

97° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

97° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
92°

95°

2 PM
Sunny
3%
95°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
3%
96°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
3%
96°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
96°

94°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
94°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
1%
79°

79°

1 AM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
3%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
6%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
8%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
9%
76°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

