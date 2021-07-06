Heat continues, the chance of rain increases today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s shaping up to be a typical July day, with a dose of heat and humidity, and the chance of a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The chance for these daytime showers will increase in the upcoming days.

Out the door before 9 a.m. this morning you will be stepping into temperatures in the 70s. One minor change today that will have a larger impact on our weather will be a wind shift out of the south. The north breeze since the weekend has kept us dry with lower humidity, but this wind shift will begin to push Gulf air back into the region resulting in a few showers and storms in for the remainder of the week.

High temperatures today will be near average, in the low to mid-90s with a light southeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

While there will be an increase in showers and thunderstorms today, don’t get your hopes too high for seeing any cooling rain this afternoon. The best chance for a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon will be south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. No severe weather is expected, but as with any Summer thunderstorms frequent lightning, gusty winds, and brief moderate to heavy rain will be possible. These small showers and storms will be possible between 11 a.m. and sunset.

You can start getting your hopes up for rain Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like we will have a better sea breeze push these days, so there is a decent chance we will see rain in your neighborhood at some point midweek. This won’t be a washout, but these storms can typically drop rain for 15 to 20 minutes before they move through. This pattern of daytime pop-up showers and storms will continue each day through the weekend.

Rainfall accumulations will likely be less than an inch in most areas through Sunday.

Forecast rainfall accumulation

In your Tropical Update, Tropical Storm Elsa will begin to impact the Gulf Coast of Florida today, before making landfall in the Big Bend area of the state tomorrow. It could still be a high-end tropical storm or low-end hurricane at landfall. Elsa will move up into the Carolinas and northeast U.S. late this week. If you have any travel plans east keep an eye on this. No impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex.