Heat continues this weekend, a chance of rain each day next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will wrap up the week with the usual hot and humid Summer weather. There will be a slight chance for rain this weekend, with an increase in rain and thunderstorms by early next week.

Friday should be an easy day to prepare for, the weather will be identical to what we experienced yesterday. Early morning temperatures will be near 80 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will warm into the low 90s by noon with highs forecast to reach the mid-90s in nearly all locations. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We had a very good push from the sea breeze yesterday, and radar is already showing a few showers developing along the Texas/Louisiana coast this morning. The steady south breeze of 10 miles per hour you will feel today is that sea breeze which will help to push in a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly along and south of I-20 between 11 a.m. and sunset. We had a good push of this rain yesterday in the Toledo Bend region and we should anticipate that again today. Thunderstorms aren’t expected to be severe but will be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours. It’s not likely that we will see the rain push far enough north to impact the I-30 corridor, but it may reach I-20 including Shreveport/Bossier.

Very little change is expected to the weather Saturday as it will remain hot and humid, partly cloudy, with a slight chance of the sea breeze showers again mainly throughout east Texas and Louisiana. An approaching cold front north of the region may bring a few more clouds, which will only help to lower the temperatures a degree or two, keeping us in the low to mid-90s.

This cold front will be close enough to us Sunday that we may begin to see a few scattered showers and isolated storms get going across the I-30 corridor at some point. This front should help to enhance the sea breeze as well which will bring slightly higher rain chances for most of the region. It won’t be a washout, but I can’t guarantee rain won’t send you inside for a few minutes if you have any outdoor plans.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through next Friday

This front will settle into the ArkLaTex Monday, where it will stall for much of the week. This will result in mainly p.m. storm chances each day next week. The forecast models are in strong agreement that the heaviest rain will stay north of us. We are showing most areas receiving less than an inch of rain over the next 7 days, with some areas of Arkansas or Oklahoma potentially picking up 1 to 2 inches of rain over the same time period. No flash flooding is expected. Although it will stay warm and humid, the increase in rain and clouds will drop highs a few degrees putting many of us back in the upper 80s early next week. It’s not much relief, but we’ll take it.