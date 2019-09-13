Heat continues this weekend with very low rain chances

Don’t look for any relief from the heat anytime soon. Our rain chances will also stay very low in the week ahead. Forecast for future Tropical Storm Humberto continues to shift to the east.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

The hot and mainly dry weather pattern continued in the ArkLaTex again Friday. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and warmed into the mid to upper 90s. The upper-level ridge of high pressure responsible for our hot and dry weather pattern will likely continue its grip on our weather through the weekend. Look for daytime highs this weekend to flirt with 100 degrees in a few spots. This means that afternoon temperatures will be around ten degrees above normal for this time of year. Since we will continue to see some rather dry air in place, expect overnight lows to fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Unfortunately, there really is no relief in sight from the above-normal temperatures. Highs will stay in the low to mid-90s all of next week and possibly through the following week. Overnight lows will stay above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. As drought conditions continue to intensify, new locations will likely be added to the burn ban list in the week ahead. See the latest here.

We continue to watch what will likely become Tropical Storm Humberto. The forecast for this system continues to shift more to the east. As of this writing, it appears that its center may not even move over the US mainland. If that happens, this system will likely become a hurricane at some point as it slowly heads out into the Atlantic. There is another tropical disturbance way out in the Atlantic that bears watching during the next week.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 89/67.

Check back to this article for a live update this evening at 8:30 pm. We’ll check to see if a cool down is coming in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook.

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren

