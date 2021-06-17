Heat continues Thursday, Gulf storm could bring rain this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will add a slight chance of rain to the otherwise hot weather today, and we still don’t have a lot of clarity on where the system in the Gulf is headed, but it may be close enough to us to bring rain this weekend.

There is a small disturbance rolling out of Arkansas this morning, and it has triggered a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. These cells will continue to move south through the morning eventually bringing some rain into Louisiana as well. These showers and isolated storms will be short-lived, and I don’t anticipate much popping up behind this today. Futurecast is showing some additional rain developing late this afternoon north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Most areas are likely to stay dry today, and the weather story will continue to be the hot and humid conditions. We keep chipping a degree off the highs each day, and today we will be in the low to mid-90s which is actually close to where we should be this time of the year. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Of course, the big story across the region will be what happens with a developing system in the Gulf Of Mexico. Today is the day this tropical wave will begin to move north and likely strengthen into a Tropical Depression as it becomes better organized. The National Hurricane Center gives this a 90 percent chance of developing into Tropical or Subtropical Depression Claudette today or tomorrow.

National Hurricane Center 5 day outlook

We wish we had more clarity with how this may impact our weekend forecast, unfortunately, the forecast models are still split on where this will go. Several are showing a turn towards the Texas coastline, and the other half are showing a turn towards southeast Louisiana. We are favoring the path that will take it to the southeast of the ArkLaTex putting us on the drier side of the storm.

We would be close enough to see a few outer bands roll through the region bringing scattered rain showers Saturday, with the storm moving east Sunday and lowering our chance of rain on Father’s Day. Keep in mind a scenario that takes the storm into Texas puts the ArkLaTex on the rainy side of the system. This is still a possibility. As of right now, it looks like most areas will receive less than an inch of rain, with most of that occurring falling Saturday.

Forecast rainfall amounts through Sunday night

We may actually see more rain Monday into Tuesday as our next cold front settles into the region. There will be an increasing chance of rain and scattered storms late Monday and throughout the day Tuesday. Some areas could pick up over an inch of rain, but it doesn’t look like any widespread heavy rain will develop.

This front may break our heatwave for a few days as highs will fall ino the mid and upper 80s with lower humidity through the middle of next week.