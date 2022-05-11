SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We won’t break any records today, but it will remain sweltering for early May as highs will be in the 90s this afternoon. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms will return Friday into Saturday.

High pressure keeps it hot today: High pressure centered over the ArkLaTex will continue to send in hot and dry air today. There is a complex of rain and thunderstorms in central Texas that may sail a few clouds into east Texas, but it appears the rain will hold off for a few more days. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s, and wind up in the low 90s this afternoon. We won’t break any records as the records for the date are 95° in Shreveport, and 100° in Texarkana. We tied the record high of 92 degrees both Monday and Tuesday in Texarkana. Wind will be light, out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Heat continues through the weekend with a slight chance of rain returning soon: This ridge of high pressure will finally begin to move east sending the dry air out of the region in the upcoming days. We could see some rain develop in Louisiana and Arkansas by Thursday afternoon as a disturbance makes its way in from the east. There is a higher chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms Friday in these same areas. It’s possible Texas and Oklahoma may miss the rainfall, but we haven’t closed the door on it yet. This won’t be the widespread rain to cool all areas down, but these showers may hold a few spots in the 80s Friday and Saturday.

Future clouds and radar showing rain returning

Heat continues next week, heat may ease late in the week: The run of 90-degree days will continue with dry weather returning Sunday through Wednesday. The long-range forecast models are showing some agreement with a cold front returning late next week or next weekend. This is what we would need to return our temperatures to normal levels in the low to mid-80s.