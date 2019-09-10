Heat continues Tuesday, spotty late-day shower possible, burn ban update

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The unseasonably hot weather continues Tuesday, but we may see another afternoon/evening push of sea-breeze showers and thunderstorms that may bring some late day heat relief. 

Temperatures are looking very similar to Monday, if not a degree or two cooler as there will be mid/upper-level clouds out there again later today after a sunny morning. Temperatures will go from the low 70s this morning to the mid-90s this afternoon. Most areas are running 5 to 7 degrees above normal. (Shreveport normal for the date: 90° — Texarkana: 88°)

Tuesday forecast highs

We continue to sit on the outer edges of a strong upper-level ridge to our east. The clockwise flow of air around the high is bringing the southerly push of winds. This will likely let a few showers and storms surf the sea-breeze into Texas and Louisiana this afternoon.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


Long-range we will continue to see 20 percent rain coverage and highs in the mid-90s for the remainder of the week. Several new burn bans were issued yesterday, and we may see more added today. 

Current outdoor burn bans


Where is the relief?  A little disturbance along the coast may bring an increasing chance of rain this weekend. For now, I’ve kept the chance for rain low until we see some consistency in the forecast models.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 94° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 73°

Sunday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 73°

Monday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
91°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

84°

8 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
1%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
1%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
2%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
3%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
4%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
5%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
6%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
75°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
11%
75°

