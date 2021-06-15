Heat continues Tuesday, storm brewing in the Gulf late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend, but the weekend forecast remains dependent on the track of a developing tropical system in the Gulf Of Mexico.

Your sunrise temperatures today will be in the 60s and 70s, take advantage of the cooler morning if you have any outdoor plans today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will bring a very quick warm-up as we will be in the mid-80s by 10 a.m., into the 90s by noon, with highs in the mid-90s in all areas between 2 and 5 p.m. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Shelby County in Texas, and Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes in Louisiana where temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures above 105 degrees. Heat index values in all other areas will be 100 to 102 degrees.

Heat Advisory noon – 7 p.m. Thursday

We still had a few lingering clouds yesterday, but it looks like most of those will be going away today. It will be a mostly sunny morning, and partly cloudy this afternoon with no rain in the forecast.

The ArkLaTex will continue to sit under a ridge of high pressure through at least Friday. This will keep the area dry with highs running in the mid 90s until Saturday.

The weekend forecast remains dependent on the track a likely Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm will take in the Gulf Of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave in the southern Gulf Of Mexico a high chance of development this week. The steering currents will likely pull this north towards the Texas or Louisiana coast late this week. Our current forecast favors a turn to the northeast with the rainy side of the storm staying east of the ArkLaTex. For this reason we have low rain chances (20%) in the forecast this weekend.

If the storm takes more of a turn to the west with landfall occurring in Texas, this may put the ArkLaTex on the rainy side of the storm. If this shift occurs we will have to increase the chance for rain this weekend, but as of right now this does not look to be the likely scenario.

Potential paths of developing tropical system

A front may arrive behind this storm early next week bringing slight rain chances early next week, and hopefully break the early Summer heat.