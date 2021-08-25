Heat continues Wednesday, possible tropical trouble next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This will be a big weather update today, with another Heat Advisory, a chance of rain returning, the eventual end of our heatwave, and we are going to be on high alert for a tropical system in the Gulf Of Mexico next week.

Starting with the heat, we’ll quickly warm from the 70s this morning to near 90 by 10 a.m. If you can get your outdoor activities and errands done prior to 10 a.m . you’ll be happy you did. Heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be over 105 degrees by 11 a.m. and as high as 110 degrees this afternoon when you factor in the humidity with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Heat Advisory through 7 p.m. Wednesday

There is some hope we could see a few spotty rain showers develop this afternoon. Our winds will turn to the east and southeast today and that should help tap into more sea-breeze potential so we expect a few isolated splash and dash type showers mainly across east Texas and Louisiana, but we can’t rule this out in Arkansas and Oklahoma as well. If you miss the rain today it will be otherwise mostly sunny until noon, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

In the next 48 hours, the ridge of high pressure that has been bringing this hot, dry, and stagnant weather pattern will move north allowing our temperatures to cool a few degrees as the chance for rain gradually increases Friday through the weekend. We will see a decent chance of afternoon showers and storms both Saturday as well as Sunday. The heat advisories should go away by Friday as we’ll eventually have highs in the low and mid-90s, near average for late August, by the end of the week and through the weekend.

National Hurricane Center 5 day outlook

Things get interesting after the weekend. The major forecast models are in good agreement with a tropical system (Tropical Storm or Hurricane) developing in the Gulf Of Mexico and approaching the Texas and Louisiana coast sometime Monday or Tuesday. This is a long way out, and we will see changes to this forecast, but you should put this on your radar now. The forecast is highly uncertain after Sunday, but if we were to see any impacts it would likely be in the Monday through Wednesday window in the ArkLaTex. Stay tuned!

Possible location of tropical system in the Gulf early next week