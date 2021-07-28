Heat continues Wednesday, spotty thunderstorms possible this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and very humid weather will lead to another Heat Advisory today, and while there will be a few spotty showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, the coverage of the rain will not be as widespread as yesterday. The good news with this forecast is we have some heat and humidity relief on the way next week.

Your Wednesday morning will begin with sunrise temperatures in the mid-70s. Wet ground from yesterday’s rain may lead to some areas of patchy to dense fog early, before we become partly cloudy throughout the morning.

Highs are forecast to reach the mid-90s again today, with high humidity bringing heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures near 100 degrees by 11 a.m., with these heat index numbers peaking between 105 – 107 degrees between 2 and 5 p.m. Today’s Heat Advisory is for all counties and parishes from noon until 7 p.m. Limit your time outside during the afternoon and enjoy the air conditioning inside and you’ll be just fine. Make sure to check on pets and elderly neighbors.

Heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures this afternoon

Heat Advisory noon – 7 p.m. Wednesday

The amount of rain we saw yesterday was pretty impressive, but we are going to start drying out a bit today which means we won’t see as much around this afternoon. That said, we are still expecting some spotty showers and thunderstorms to develop. This could occur as early as mid-morning south of I-20, but most areas will have to wait until the afternoon or evening to receive any rain.

High pressure centered to the north of the ArkLaTex will expand into the region in the upcoming days. This is going to start drying us out completely, in fact, if you’re in Arkansas and Oklahoma you may have seen the last of the rainfall until early next week. The chance for showers may continue south of I-20 in Louisiana and Texas Thursday, but it will be difficult to find any rain Friday and Saturday.

With the loss of rain and cloud cover, our temperatures will continue to rise. We may have 100-degree highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is a light at the end of the tunnel and it will grow brighter in the upcoming days, a welcome ‘cool front’ will move into the ArkLaTex late Sunday into Monday.

Rain may develop late Sunday, but more likely we can expect scattered showers and storms to accompany this front through the region on Monday. This front will drop our highs below average Monday and Tuesday, and it will make a considerable dent in the high humidity. This will make the biggest difference in our comfort, with temperatures and humidity expected to be lower throughout next week.