Heat continues Wednesday, watching for possible development in Gulf this weekend into next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Halfway through the week and we can expect little change to the weather on your Wednesday. Expect another pleasant morning, a hot afternoon, and lightly scattered sea-breeze showers during the afternoon and evening. 

You’ll step out to temperatures in the low and mid-70s if you are out the door before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny skies will push temperatures to near 90 by noon, with highs in the mid-90s later in the day. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees.

Wednesday afternoon forecast highs

We have had rain the past 2 days, and the active sea-breeze will push some rain in south of I-20 this afternoon. We did see a few showers in southern Arkansas yesterday, and we could see this again today. Futurecast keeps the coverage of rain/storms light. 

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The sea-breeze doesn’t look as active tomorrow, so most of us will remain hot and dry Thursday. A cold front will come tantalizingly close Friday, but remain to the north of the region. It’s frustrating, but there’s no relief to the heat in sight. 

We could see a disturbance emerge in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend into early next week. Conditions are favorable for development once it crosses over Florida and into the warm Gulf waters. The National Hurricane Center gives this spot a 50 percent chance of development in the next 5 days. As of now most of the forecast models keep the main impacts to the east of the ArkLaTex next week, but this could change and we’ll keep you updated.

NHC 5 day development outlook

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Friday

96° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 74°

Saturday

97° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Monday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
92°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
90°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

84°

8 PM
Clear
1%
84°

82°

9 PM
Clear
1%
82°

80°

10 PM
Clear
1%
80°

80°

11 PM
Clear
1%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
6%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
7%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
74°

