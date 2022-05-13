SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High pressure has weakened enough to bring temperatures a degree or two lower today, but it’s going to remain hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A slight chance of rain will return to a few areas today, tonight, and this weekend.

Hot with a spotty late-day thunderstorm today: Most of the day will play out as it has throughout the week with comfortable early morning temperatures near 70 degrees, followed by afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through mid-afternoon. An area of low pressure moving towards us from the southeast Louisiana coast will trigger late-day thunderstorms east of the ArkLaTex. A few of these storms could move into Arkansas and Louisiana between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Later tonight a cold front passing north of the ArkLaTex may trigger an overnight thunderstorm in a few areas. The threat of severe weather is low, but a high wind gust can’t be ruled out.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Hot this weekend with a slight chance of rain Saturday and Sunday: Most areas will be dry over the weekend with the same temperatures in the low 70s each morning, and low 90s each afternoon. There may be an isolated afternoon shower or storm Saturday, with another chance for a late day thunderstorm Sunday. We likely won’t see much rain Sunday, but if storms manage to develop along the tail end of a cold front north of the region some of the storms could build south into the ArkLaTex where the ingredients will be favorable for a high wind gust or large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ level 2 outlook north of I-30, with a ‘Marginal Risk’ level 1 severe weather outlook as far south as I-20. We likely won’t see many storms in these areas late Sunday, but a rogue severe thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out.

Heatwave continues into next week: We will dry out again Monday with high pressure returning and bringing us another week with highs in the low to mid-90s. There is little chance for any rain Sunday through Thursday, but some of the forecast models continue to show a cold front arriving next weekend. While the jury is still out on this, this would be our only hope to end this heat and cool us down for a few days.