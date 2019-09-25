Heat continues with low rain chances, cool down possible late next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It still looks like the hot and mainly dry weather pattern will continue. Slight chance for rain this weekend. Cooler air looking more promising for late next week.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Wednesday was another partly cloudy day around most of the ArkLaTex. We did begin the day with some showers over the northern edge of the area. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and warmed into the low 90s. Don’t expect too much change for Thursday. We will likely see a mostly clear sky over most of the area tonight. Temperatures will again be above normal as we begin Thursday with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will again see plenty of sunshine Thursday with only a slight chance for some weakening rain Thursday morning over the northern edge of the area.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high pressure will maintain its grip on our weather for most of the week ahead. Models continue to indicate a slight chance for some rain this weekend. Chances could be slightly higher on Saturday. Temperatures for the rest of the 7-day forecast will stay above normal. Look for highs to mainly be in the low 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low 70s.

We now have a decent agreement in models that show a cold front moving through the area late next week. This front will bring a chance for some rain but it will also finally bring a break from the above-normal temperatures. While it’s looking promising that we will see a cooldown, it looks like we will only cool back to normal levels. Lows will likely fall into the low 60s and highs will fall to the low to mid-80s. Obviously, we are still a ways away from the arrival of the front so some fine-tuning of the forecast should be expected. Stay Tuned!

Average High/Low for today’s date: 85/62.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 71°

Thursday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 69°

Friday

90° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 71°

Monday

92° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 70°

Tuesday

92° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

11 PM
Clear
1%
78°

77°

12 AM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

1 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

2 AM
Clear
3%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
4%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
6%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
9%
73°

72°

6 AM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

7 AM
Clear
15%
72°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
16%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
84°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
87°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
88°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss