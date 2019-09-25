Heat continues with low rain chances, cool down possible late next week

It still looks like the hot and mainly dry weather pattern will continue. Slight chance for rain this weekend. Cooler air looking more promising for late next week.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Wednesday was another partly cloudy day around most of the ArkLaTex. We did begin the day with some showers over the northern edge of the area. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and warmed into the low 90s. Don’t expect too much change for Thursday. We will likely see a mostly clear sky over most of the area tonight. Temperatures will again be above normal as we begin Thursday with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will again see plenty of sunshine Thursday with only a slight chance for some weakening rain Thursday morning over the northern edge of the area.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high pressure will maintain its grip on our weather for most of the week ahead. Models continue to indicate a slight chance for some rain this weekend. Chances could be slightly higher on Saturday. Temperatures for the rest of the 7-day forecast will stay above normal. Look for highs to mainly be in the low 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low 70s.

We now have a decent agreement in models that show a cold front moving through the area late next week. This front will bring a chance for some rain but it will also finally bring a break from the above-normal temperatures. While it’s looking promising that we will see a cooldown, it looks like we will only cool back to normal levels. Lows will likely fall into the low 60s and highs will fall to the low to mid-80s. Obviously, we are still a ways away from the arrival of the front so some fine-tuning of the forecast should be expected. Stay Tuned!

Average High/Low for today’s date: 85/62.

–Todd Warren

