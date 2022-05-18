Don’t look for much change in our weather pattern through Friday. Rain returns to the area starting Saturday with cooler temperatures arriving Sunday. The off-and-on threat of rain could continue through much of next week.

High temperatures so far today

Hot through Saturday: Wednesday was another partly cloudy, hot, breezy, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s and lower 70s. We have warmed into the lower 90s over most of the area. We will likely see very little change in our temperatures through Saturday. Lows will likely stay in the 60s and lower 70s. We could see lows in the middle 70s by Saturday. Daytime highs will likely stay nearly ten degrees above normal in the low to middle 90s.

Thursday forecast

Dry until the weekend: Futurecast shows that we will likely see little if any rain over the area. Expect a partly cloudy sky Wednesday night. We will once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday This pattern will likely continue Thursday and most of Friday. By Friday night, a weak cold front will approach the northwestern edge of the area. This front will ease its way into our area and increase the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon over the northern half of the area and late Saturday and Saturday night over the south. We could see some lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms over the area Sunday

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Severe weather?: We likely will experience a few thunderstorms around the area this weekend and especially next week. While a few strong to possibly severe storms will be possible, any severe weather threat should be isolated the way things look right now. If we do have any reports of severe weather it will likely come as a result of wind and hail.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

A break from the heat: Thanks to clouds, rain, and the passage of the front, we should see a nice break from the heat Sunday and early next week. Highs Sunday could stay in the 70s for part of the area. We will then return to the 80s from Monday through possibly Friday before the 90-degree heat returns late next week. Overnight lows will likely dip into the 60s by the beginning of next week and return to the 70s by the end of next week.

Rain potential for the next 10 days



Rainfall potential: Most of the ArkLaTex has been rather dry over the past few weeks. It appears that this dry weather pattern is about to end. Most models now agree that all of the area will receive at least 1-2” of rain in the coming 10 days. It is possible that some areas could see as much as 4”. This rain could be rather important as the hottest and driest part of the year is just ahead of us.