A slight chance for a random afternoon thunderstorm will return to a part of the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon. The extreme heat will continue with afternoon temperatures staying close to 100 degrees. Slightly cooler temperatures look possible late next week.

High temperatures so far today

Extreme heat to stick around: It has been another hot, humid, and dry day around the ArkLaTex Tuesday. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon temperatures have again soared into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Don’t expect any relief from the heat anytime soon. Temperatures Wednesday morning will once again begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs close to 100 degrees.

Heat Index: Combine that heat with the expected high humidity and we will likely see heat index values Wednesday once again surpass 105 degrees. If you need to be in the heat for an extended period of time, remember to hydrate yourself well in advance, take frequent breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated with plenty of water or non-alcoholic drinks.

Futurecast updated every hour

Rain possible Wednesday: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. A weakness in the upper-level ridge to our east will move closer to our area Tuesday night and Wednesday. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday with a few random afternoon t’showers developing over the eastern half of the area. Unfortunately, it looks like the vast majority of the area will stay dry. The rain that does develop will quickly dissipate Wednesday evening. We will likely stay dry until our next shot at rain arrives this weekend.

Below-normal rainfall: Typically during a ten-day period during early July we receive around 1.4” of rain. It still appears that we will be well below that in the coming ten days. Most models show that most of the area stands to receive about ½” of rain with a few areas receiving around 1″.



A slight break: Several models are indicating that we could see the upper-level ridge weaken some over our area late next week. If this were to happen, it will allow temperatures to ease closer to normal for this time of year. It will also give us some hope of more widespread rain by the end of next week.