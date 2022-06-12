Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Heat and humidity continue across the area with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s to near 100°. Heat index values are about 105 to 109°. Low temperatures will vary from the mid to upper 70s depending on location in the Arklatex. It appears this trend will continue in the short term as the High Pressure aloft is centered almost overhead.

FUTURECAST

However, this may allow a few disturbances to move into our area from the east. If this does, indeed, come to fruition, the likely area to receive rain would be the southern half of the Arklatex. Nonetheless, it appears that our hot summer regime will continue.

72 Hour Rainfall Potential

7 Day Forecast

However, that system will slide into the southeastern United States for the remainder of the week. This may lead to a decrease in the heat index levels for a few days and keep the heat advisories at bay. The upper level high pressure may wind up lifting into the Mid Mississippi River Valley and be well to the North of the ArkLaTex by Friday. If this does happen, we may find a bit higher afternoon temperatures.