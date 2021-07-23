Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat cranks up Friday and through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our first extended heatwave of the Summer is on the way, as we could push 100 degrees late in the weekend into early next week.

Friday should be a standard dose of July weather. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-70s with areas of patchy fog. We will be mostly sunny after 9 a.m., then partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-90s. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 100 to 104 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High pressure centered near the ArkLaTex will continue to dry our atmosphere today, but the warm temperatures this afternoon may get the air rising enough to bring few spotty showers to the region. No rhyme or reason to where the rain pops up today, but any showers will be short-lived and result in light accumulations.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The heat and humidity will continue to build this weekend. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. The afternoon heat index will be near 105 degrees, so we may see heat advisories issued for some areas. Limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day, and drink plenty of water if you have to be outside. There will be little chance for any rain through the weekend.

Saharan dust layer this weekend

Also, this weekend the Saharan dust layer that has traveled across the Atlantic from the west coast of Africa will settle into the ArkLaTex. This will bring hazy skies, and often times this dust can trigger allergies and congestion. With the dust and heat, it’s a great idea to find some indoor activities in the air conditioning this weekend.

We will have a slight chance of showers returning early next week. This won’t provide much relief, but it will prevent our temperatures from getting any hotter, as we should stay in the mid to upper 90s through at least the middle of next week.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss