Heat cranks up Friday and through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our first extended heatwave of the Summer is on the way, as we could push 100 degrees late in the weekend into early next week.

Friday should be a standard dose of July weather. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-70s with areas of patchy fog. We will be mostly sunny after 9 a.m., then partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-90s. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 100 to 104 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High pressure centered near the ArkLaTex will continue to dry our atmosphere today, but the warm temperatures this afternoon may get the air rising enough to bring few spotty showers to the region. No rhyme or reason to where the rain pops up today, but any showers will be short-lived and result in light accumulations.

The heat and humidity will continue to build this weekend. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. The afternoon heat index will be near 105 degrees, so we may see heat advisories issued for some areas. Limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day, and drink plenty of water if you have to be outside. There will be little chance for any rain through the weekend.

Saharan dust layer this weekend

Also, this weekend the Saharan dust layer that has traveled across the Atlantic from the west coast of Africa will settle into the ArkLaTex. This will bring hazy skies, and often times this dust can trigger allergies and congestion. With the dust and heat, it’s a great idea to find some indoor activities in the air conditioning this weekend.

We will have a slight chance of showers returning early next week. This won’t provide much relief, but it will prevent our temperatures from getting any hotter, as we should stay in the mid to upper 90s through at least the middle of next week.