Heat eases by the end of the week with some rain possible

The above-normal temperatures will continue for a few more days. More normal temperatures arrive by the end of the week. A little rain will be possible as soon as Wednesday with a small increase possible by the end of the weekend.

Monday was another day of sunshine, heat, and humidity around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values have surpassed 105 over much of the area. Don’t expect any change for a few days. Tuesday will remain very hot. Lows will likely begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will likely see daytime highs in the upper 90s over most of the area. Heat index values will once again surpass 105 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see a mostly clear sky Monday night. Expect lots of sunshine once again Tuesday with a few clouds mixed in during the heat of the afternoon. A spotty shower will be possible over the southern part of the area but chances will be 10% or less. Expect a mostly clear sky once again Tuesday night. Futurecast shows a little move coverage with the afternoon thundershowers around the area Wednesday afternoon. Again the threat of rain will be concentrated to the southern half of the area.

The reason for our hot and dry weather over the past few days has been a large area of upper-level high pressure that has camped out very close to our area. This ridge will begin to weaken and shift east during the last half of the week. This will allow the chance of rain to continue and maybe increase a little by the end of the weekend. It will also allow daytime temperatures to moderate. Highs will likely retreat to the low to middle 90s by the weekend. Overnight lows will ease into the middle 70s. This rather ‘normal’ pattern could continue through most of next week.

The tropics should be quieter for most of this week. Models are hinting that a disturbance in the Atlantic could move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and threaten Texas. It is possible that this system could impact our area late next week. Stay Tuned!

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

–Todd Warren