SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) What a great day we have had. Tons of sunshine and feeling like spring! Tonight we will drop into the 50s with calm winds so be ready. And Friday will still feel like spring with sun and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Friday Lows

Friday Highs

Changes begin, though, As we head into the weekend. High pressure will build into the ArkLaTex from the west Friday night into the weekend. This will allow those temperatures to return to the low 90s for afternoon highs with morning lows taking a huge rise into the low 70s. Saturday lows will be either side of 60 one more time and Saturday highs either side of 90.

7 Day Forecast

The only mention of rain for the ArkLaTex will come by the middle of next week. However, the rain will not be for the entire area. A system may brush the northern ArkLaTex with rain possibly north of Interstate 30. And, a possible disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may lead to a bit of rain for Deep East Texas and Central Louisiana. The rest of the ArkLaTex should remain dry. A better chance of rain could come for more of our area a week from this Friday. By that time, we will definitely be in need of good rain!