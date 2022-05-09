The ArkLaTex has settled into a summer-like weather pattern that will stick around. Don’t look for much rain for the next few weeks with only one chance this weekend. Once the weekend disturbance clears, the heat intensifies again next week.

High temperatures so far today

Current Heat Index

Near-record heat: Record highs for the upcoming week are in the middle 90s and we will likely either tie or break several of them. Highs Monday have soared into the middle 90s. Monday’s record-high temperature in Shreveport is 93 degrees ironically set just before the horrible summer of 2011. That record will likely has been either tied or broken. Record highs for the rest of the week are either 95 or 96 degrees. Look for highs to be in the middle 90s from now through Friday. Overnight lows Monday night and for the rest of the week will likely be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Normal lows for this time of year are in the lower 60s. Normal highs are in the lower 80s.

Tuesday’s Forecast

The cloud/sun mix sticks around: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see some quiet weather this week. We will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Monday night with some low clouds developing late. Tuesday will begin with some low clouds that will gradually give way to plenty of sunshine. This cycle will likely repeat itself through Friday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast updated hourly

Our next chance of rain: The cause of our hot and dry week ahead will be an upper-level ridge of high pressure that is developing right over our area. An upper-level low over the SE US will gradually move west late this week and combine with a disturbance moving east from the Pacific NW to weaken the ridge by this weekend. This will allow a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to briefly return to our area Saturday.

Rain potential during the next ten days

Don’t expect much rain: Long-range models show that if we do get some rain next weekend, it won’t be much. Most models show rainfal potential of around ½” for most of the area. While that rain will be welcome, it will likely only take a few days to evaporate given that the heat will likely return next week. Highs this weekend with the clouds and scattered thunderstorms around will ease into the lower 90s. They will likely return to the middle 90s early next week. Overnight lows in the next ten days will range from the middle 60s to lower 70s.