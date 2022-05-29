Hurricane Agatha

Agatha Weakens

On the tropical scene, Agatha has become a hurricane. It still appears that the storm will move ashore in southern Mexico and eventually become a tropical depression. It also appears that it could emerge into the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Notably, there is already a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that is being monitored. It will be interesting to see how everything unfolds.

Tomorrow Lows

Tomorrow Highs

Turning to our local forecast, heat, and humidity will be on the increase through at least mid-week. Lows tonight will be near 70 to the low 70s and Monday highs will be at least in the low 90s.

FUTURECAST

High pressure to our east will expand westward and keep our heat going, along with moisture and, in return, high humidity in the ArkLaTex.By late Wednesday night, though, a cold front will approach our area from the northwest and bring chances of rain and storms too much of the Arklatex. This event may last into Friday before the front retreats to the north as a warm front.

7 Day Forecast

Cooler temperatures in the 80s will be a gift of that rainy weather. However, by next Sunday mid 90s may be found with very little chance of rain for the following week.