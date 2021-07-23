Heat increases this weekend and lingers through next weekend

Above-normal temperatures return to the ArkLaTex this weekend and will likely linger through all of next week. The only hope of rain in the week ahead will be a small one during the middle of next week.

Friday was a partly cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have warmed into the middle 90s. The warming trend that we have seen over the past few days will continue to start the weekend Saturday. Low temperatures Saturday morning will likely be in the middle 70s once again. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will be a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will see mainly dry weather through the weekend. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky over the area tonight. We will likely see plenty of sunshine Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The clouds that develop Saturday afternoon will dissipate Saturday evening leading to a mostly clear sky Saturday night. We will once again see plenty of sunshine Sunday with rain remaining unlikely.

The reason for the dry and hot weather is a large area of upper-level high pressure that will build into the southern plains this weekend. This ridge will drift back some to the northwest during the first half of next week. This could be enough to allow the chance for the random afternoon thundershower to return to our area Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also take the edge off of the heat for a few days. The ridge will then strengthen and settle back over the middle of the country to close next week. This will end any hope of rain for the rest of the week and allow temperatures to return to the mid to upper 90s by next Friday and next weekend. We could see the ridge then migrate back to the west after next weekend as another rather large trough develops over the eastern half of the country. Hopefully, this will bring an end to the heatwave. Stay Tuned.

–Todd Warren