Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Heat increases this weekend and lingers through next weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Above-normal temperatures return to the ArkLaTex this weekend and will likely linger through all of next week.  The only hope of rain in the week ahead will be a small one during the middle of next week.

Friday was a partly cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have warmed into the middle 90s.  The warming trend that we have seen over the past few days will continue to start the weekend Saturday.  Low temperatures Saturday morning will likely be in the middle 70s once again.  Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will be a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will see mainly dry weather through the weekend.  Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky over the area tonight.  We will likely see plenty of sunshine Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.  The clouds that develop Saturday afternoon will dissipate Saturday evening leading to a mostly clear sky Saturday night.  We will once again see plenty of sunshine Sunday with rain remaining unlikely.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The reason for the dry and hot weather is a large area of upper-level high pressure that will build into the southern plains this weekend.  This ridge will drift back some to the northwest during the first half of next week.  This could be enough to allow the chance for the random afternoon thundershower to return to our area Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also take the edge off of the heat for a few days.  The ridge will then strengthen and settle back over the middle of the country to close next week.  This will end any hope of rain for the rest of the week and allow temperatures to return to the mid to upper 90s by next Friday and next weekend.  We could see the ridge then migrate back to the west after next weekend as another rather large trough develops over the eastern half of the country.  Hopefully, this will bring an end to the heatwave.  Stay Tuned.

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

  –Todd Warren  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss