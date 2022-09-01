SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a mostly dry and hot day yesterday, there will be an increasing chance of thunderstorms for the remainder of the week with on and off rainfall expected through at least the middle of next week.

We will begin the day with dry weather, but an area of low pressure is now moving across Texas, and as it encounters the warm and humid air building midday, scattered to widespread storms are expected to develop after the noon hour. The threat of severe weather is low, but gusty winds and frequent lightning will accompany any thunderstorms through sunset with rain tapering off overnight.

Futurecast updated every hour

The scattered thunderstorms should cool our temperatures several degrees today, but you will feel some heat before any rain is able to get going. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a heat index below 100 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the east and northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Generally, most areas will receive less than an inch of rain today, but with the thunderstorms expected to be slow-moving, if you see an hour or two of rainfall some areas could receive over 2 inches of rain. With the ground still saturated from 6 to 8 inches of rain last week, the ground won’t be able to hold a lot of rainfall before it runs off into creeks and roads. We could see some isolated flash flooding today. The chance of this will be highest throughout east Texas where is a ‘slight risk’ of excessive rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

Risk area for flash flooding today

The chance of storms will continue Friday, as there will be another round of scattered to widespread storms. The rain may develop earlier in the day which may bring comfortable highs in the low to mid-80s to end the work week.

Labor Day weekend is going to bring some on-and-off rainfall. If you are looking to do outdoor activities, the mornings will give us a few hours of dry weather, but there will be scattered storms each afternoon Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day on Monday. Make sure you have some backup indoor plans this weekend for the afternoons.

Rainfall accumulations may average 1 to 3 inches between now and late Sunday.

Rainfall accumulations through Sunday evening

A cold front will stall and become stationary across the ArkLaTex late this weekend into next week, this will keep slight to scattered rain chances going for much of next week as well. 7-day rainfall accumulations will be 2 to 4 inches across much of the region with isolated higher accumulations.