Heat relief on the way early next week with a little rain

Well above normal temperatures will stick around through the weekend. More normal temperatures settle in early next week. We’ll have a couple of chances for rain this week, but don’t expect much.

October began with yet another day of sunshine and well above normal temperatures. Lows were in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs returned to the middle 90s over most of the region. Minus a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine, don’t expect much change for Wednesday. We will once again see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows Wednesday morning will once again be in the low 70s. Look for afternoon temperatures to once again soar into the mid 90s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The chance for the hit or miss afternoon storm will return to the forecast starting Thursday. That chance will likely continue through Friday. Look for daytime highs to ease into the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.

Our attention will then turn to a cold front that will move through the area Sunday night and Monday. This front will bring a chance for some rain, but amounts will probably be somewhat disappointing due to the lack of upper-level support. The good news with this front is that it will likely bring more seasonable temperatures. Highs Monday will likely drop into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows behind the front will likely dip into the 50s for most of the area by the middle of next week. Once this cooler and drier air settles into the area, we will settle back into a rather dry pattern for the rest of next week.

Check back to this article this Tuesday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on whether the heat will return in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 83/60.

–Todd Warren

